Pune civic body seeking funds from central govt for riverfront development project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is seeking help from the central government for executing the riverfront development project, the groundbreaking ceremony of which was carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few years ago.

This week, minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation Murlidhar Mohol held a review meeting at PMC headquarters wherein he reviewed various projects including the riverfront development project. Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and city engineer Prashant Waghmare led presentations before Mohol, and demanded funds for executing the riverfront development project.

Waghmare said, “We had prepared the proposal for getting help from the central government. If the minister follows up on this, there are chances that the civic body will get grants.”

The groundbreaking of the riverfront development project was carried out by the PM a few years ago. PMC is executing the project in six phases out of which the first two phases between Sangamwadi and Bund Garden and Bund Garden and Mundhwa, respectively, are already underway. The project has been mired in controversy from the very beginning, with cases filed against it with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and other forums. However, the PMC is going ahead with the project despite opposition from environmental activists and others.

The aim of the riverfront development project is to reduce the impact of manmade obstructions on the flow of water in the river. The riverfront development project’s first concern is to address the threat of flooding in the city. The project recognises that a considerable portion of the area within the red and blue lines – area that can get inundated – has already been developed. The project aims to remove/streamline/remodel/rebuild the manmade obstructions in such a manner so as to prevent/reduce flooding. In other words, these measures will help to bring the red and blue lines closer together. The project also aims to have a continuous public realm along the banks of Pune’s rivers so that people are able to move along the length of the rivers.