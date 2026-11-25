A Pune sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of being part of an alleged interstate racket involved in manufacturing and selling spurious Alburel injections, observing that the case warranted a thorough investigation given the medicines’ use in treating serious ailments. The case was registered at Vishrambag police station under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 278, 60 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

Additional Sessions Judge S R Pawar rejected Mohammad Danish Khan’s application on November 23, 2026. The case was registered at Vishrambag police station under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 278, 60 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the prosecution, the accused conspired to sell spurious Alburel injections for financial gain between July 28, 2025, and February 2, 2026. A drug inspector lodged the complaint, following which police registered an offence and launched an investigation.

The court clarified that the Supreme Court ruling cited by the defence did not bar police from investigating and prosecuting offences under other applicable laws.