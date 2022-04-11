Pune district reports 8 new Covid-19 cases

Pune district reported eight new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20538 deaths and 234 are currently active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported no new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,495 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,111 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported two new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,381 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Monday saw in total 17.86 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.70 million are first doses, 7.85 million are second doses and 3,05,604 were precautionary doses. A total of 331 sites saw vaccination out of which 246 were government centres and 85 were private.