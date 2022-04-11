Pune district reports 8 new Covid-19 cases
Pune district reported eight new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20538 deaths and 234 are currently active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported no new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,495 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,111 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported two new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,381 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Monday saw in total 17.86 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.70 million are first doses, 7.85 million are second doses and 3,05,604 were precautionary doses. A total of 331 sites saw vaccination out of which 246 were government centres and 85 were private.
Wonder if minor died after being slapped: Bengal CM on Nadia gang rape case
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed doubt about the cause of a minor girl's death which her family attributed to gang rape, and wondered if the class 9 student of Hanskhali in Nadia district died after a fall after being slapped by someone. Asserting that the victim had an affair with the accused, a Trinamool Congress leader's son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant.
Impose Article 355 in Bengal, probe alleged rape of minor girl: Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that Article 355 in the state which implies that it shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance. The demand made by Adhikari comes in wake of an alleged gangrape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia district of West Bengal. The crime occurred in the Hanskhali area on the night of April 4.
Raut fears Somaiyas may flee country, seeks lookout notice against them
Shiv Sena has claimed that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil may flee the country even as the Mumbai police are probing the alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday appealed to the Centre to issue a lookout notice against the Somaiyas.
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana; light rainfall likely on April 13
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.
Serum Institute continues to put Covishield production on hold, 200 million doses in stock
PUNE Pune-based Serum Institute of India has put on hold the production of Covishield since the past three months, as the demand for the vaccine has gone down. The production was halted in January due to the consistent drop in demand as India saw wider coverage of the first dose. India's vaccine coverage till Saturday crossed 185 crore which includes first and second dose.
