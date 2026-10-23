Pune tops Maha in dog-bite cases, rabies deaths this year

Pune district has reported the highest number of dog-bite cases and rabies deaths in Maharashtra, with 77,286 dog bites and 14 rabies fatalities recorded between January and September 2026; according to the state health department. However, the district recorded a lower number of dog-bite cases this year than the 95,535 such cases recorded last year. Whereas rabies deaths in Pune district rose from 10 in 2025 to 14 this year. The district also recorded 18,335 other animal (cats, rats and monkeys etc.) bites, taking the total number of animal-bite cases between January and September 2026 to 95,621. The state recorded 59 rabies deaths during this period as compared to 33 during the corresponding period last year. (ht file)

Among other districts, Thane reported 26,683 dog-bite cases and seven rabies deaths during the same period; Ahilyanagar recorded 30,413 dog-bite cases and eight rabies deaths; and Solapur reported 28,620 dog bites and six rabies deaths; officials said. Across Maharashtra, 480,206 dog-bite cases and 118,021 other animal bites were reported in the first nine months of 2026. The state recorded 59 rabies deaths during this period as compared to 33 during the corresponding period last year. The total number of animal-bite cases stood at 598,227 in 2026, down from 667,744 in 2025.

The figures – compiled from the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) and case investigation forms (CIFs) – underline the continuing public health burden of animal bites and rabies across the state; officials said.

Dr Madhavi Shinde, epidemic medical officer, Pune district, said that Pune district sees patients not just from the district but also from western Maharashtra due to the existence of numerous good hospitals. “Even if a patient from a district like Satara or Solapur comes to Sassoon Hospital and Naidu Hospital for treatment and dies, the death is reported as a rabies death in Pune district. A large number of patients are actually not from Pune,” she said.

Pravin Tapkir, a resident of Pashan, said, “Pune’s dog bite figures and rabies deaths are alarming. The civic administration must strengthen stray dog management, ensure timely anti-rabies vaccination and treatment, and improve public awareness. Residents should not have to fear for their safety while walking in their own neighbourhoods. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) must take preventive measures before more lives are put at risk.”

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “Dog-bite prevention requires a coordinated approach. The PMC is continuing its efforts to strengthen the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, including sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs, along with measures to address public safety. We are also working to improve awareness and urge citizens to report dog-bite incidents promptly so that timely medical treatment can be provided. Besides, the work of stray dog shelters is underway and once completed, it is likely to reduce the number of dog-bite cases.”