Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.67 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 17, 2024 23.47 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 24.47 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 24.18 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 23.66 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 23.21 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 24.04 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 25.35 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Light rain Chennai 29.95 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.41 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 37.96 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on July 16, 2024, is 26.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.67 °C and 27.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.48 °C and 23.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

Date Temperature Sky July 17, 2024 23.47 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 24.47 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 24.18 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 23.66 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 23.21 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 24.04 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 25.35 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Light rain Chennai 29.95 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.41 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 37.96 °C Light rain

