Staff will suffer, feel restaurateurs; customers happy
On Monday, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) prohibited eateries from automatically or by default levying service charges on food bills. It also allowed customers to file complaints in the event of a violation, requesting the concerned establishment to remove it from the bill amount.
This decision has left restaurateurs feeling anxious as they think this isn’t in the best interests of their staff. Divyam Oza, co-founder of Gosip-The Happy Bar, Viman Nagar, is extremely disappointed with the decision. Oza shares, “Service charge keeps employees motivated to work harder in such a huge, short-staffed environment.”
Amrut Mehta, director of Little Italy, says tipping culture is non-existent in India and adds, “Unfortunately, in India, consumers somehow think that a service charge is not legal or should not be levied. It is because the restaurant should be paid only for the dish itself. I would like people to understand that the service charge is only for the employees and that it’s something the restaurant imparts on these daily wage workers so they can have a little something to live a better life.” Meanwhile, Mauji Time Cafe, a small cafe in Ashok Nagar, doesn’t levy service charges as its founder, Vandita Purohit, is against the idea: “If that charge is vital to maintain the standard of your service, it can be a part of the cost of a customer for the food. Putting it as an add-on on top of the other charges and that too, 10% is perceived in a different way and I don’t subscribe to that.”
Customers, on the other hand, feel that they can now decide how much to tip based on their experience and the service. Punekar Tony Thankachan is happy with this move: “Service charges by the restaurants must not be included in the bill. If the service is good, then the customer will certainly leave a tip.” Saif Mulla, 29, from Hadapsar, agrees. Recalling one of his experiences, he shares, “Once I had requested one of the restaurants in Pune to cancel the service charge on my bill as I was already paying a good amount, which included the GST. Although the manager did agree politely and removed the service charge, there was a certain look that he gave. I did tip him accordingly. I feel when you understand the customer’s wants, even if the customer respects and appreciates your service and doesn’t hesitate to pay a little more.”
MeT department issues orange alert for heavy rains in Himachal for two days
Himachal Pradesh got scattered showers on Thursday with the meteorological department warning of heavy rain till July 11 and issuing an orange alert for Friday and Saturday even as rescuers searched for the four men who went missing after flashfloods destroyed three camping sites at Chonjh village in Kullu district on Wednesday.
Jodhpur: Married in 2003, girl wins battle as court annuls child marriage
She was married when was only 2.5 years old but her dreams to become a teacher gave her strength to break the shackles of child marriage. Now after 18 years, Samta is a free bird after annulment of child marriage by a family court in Jodhpur. She was married in 2003 to a young man from Osian tehsil, when she was two-and-a-half years old.
24-year-old biker dead after trailer rams into him in Bhiwandi
A 24-year-old biker was mowed down by a trailer at Mankoli in Bhiwandi on Wednesday night. The incident occurred near the bridge at Mankoli Naka when Shah was on his way to Thane. A passer-by informed the police about the incident. The police admitted Shah to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.
'Precautions taken', says CM Bommai after landslide in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he spoke to district deputy commissioners regarding the torrential rains, especially in coastal districts, and assured that all necessary precautions had been taken. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain along the Karnataka coast - in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. Schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura also remained shut. The state's revenue minister R Ashoka, who is in Kodagu district has also distributed relief cheques to those affected.
Over 10 lakh children out of schools/anganawadis in Karnataka: Survey
The High Court of Karnataka has been informed that as many as 10 lakh children below the age of 14 in the state are out of schools and anganawadis. The survey report was submitted to the court by 'amicus curiae' in a public interest litigation senior advocate K N Phaneendra. The report says 15,338 children aged between six and 14 are out of school across Karnataka.
