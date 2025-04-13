State panel to streamline planning, development of public amenities in PMRDA

The state government has decided to create a comprehensive policy to improve the planning and development of public facilities in all municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). An official order was issued by Pratima Bhadane, joint secretary of the urban development department, on April 4. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A high-level committee, chaired by the PMRDA commissioner, has been formed to draft the policy.

“To promote better planning and efficient use of public resources, the state government has initiated the development of a comprehensive policy for public facilities across all municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats within the PMRDA region,” said Dr Yogesh Mhase, commissioner, PMRDA.

“The committee will carry out detailed surveys, evaluate technical requirements, and draft clear guidelines. It will help change that for the benefit of residents,” he said.

An official order was issued by Pratima Bhadane, joint secretary of the urban development department, on April 4.

The committee includes municipal commissioners, chief officers of municipal councils and nagar panchayats, a representative from MIDC, and the joint director of urban planning (Pune division).

At present, each local body reserves separate land for public amenities like crematoriums, slaughterhouses, fire stations, waste and sewage treatment plants, and swimming pools. This leads to delays, repeated efforts, and inefficient use of resources.

To address this issue, the state government has proposed a shared reservation system at the zonal level. Under the scheme, common land will be allocated for such facilities in central locations. This will save time and money and improve service delivery.

The committee will carry survey of which public facilities can be jointly reserved at the zonal level, study land requirements, location, road access, and other technical factors., create guidelines and criteria for such reservations, define which public facilities are legally required at the local level and which can be optionally provided.

The committee will also coordinate with experts, relevant departments, and institutions. If needed, experts will be invited to meetings for advice and data.

The committee’s chairman will guide the work, while the member secretary will handle day-to-day responsibilities.