Pune: The Maharashtra government has decided to distribute one lakh passenger auto-rickshaws to small and marginal farmers from more than 310 drought-affected talukas over the next five years (2027–2031) under the Drought-Affected Farmers Rickshaw Honour Scheme.

While announcing the scheme on Thursday, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the state transport department and the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Maharashtra Passenger Transport Welfare Board would implement it.

Under the scheme, banks will finance 90% of the vehicle cost through loans, while the Maharashtra Passenger Transport Welfare Board will provide the remaining 10% as a subsidy. The first phase aims to benefit 20,000 farmers, with selected beneficiaries set to receive the keys to their rickshaws on February 9, 2027.

Sarnaik said, “The objective is not merely to distribute vehicles but to create an additional source of income for farming families and make them financially self-reliant. The auto-rickshaw business will provide an opportunity for regular earnings and encourage self-employment in rural and semi-urban areas.”

Once the bank approves the loan, the board will release its subsidy component, and the vehicle purchase amount will be paid directly to the authorised dealer.

The plan envisages an average allocation of around 60 rickshaws per taluka. If the number of eligible applicants in a particular taluka is lower than the allocated target, the remaining vehicles will be allotted to eligible beneficiaries from other talukas in the same district.

Beneficiaries will be selected through a computerised lottery system. The welfare board will publish advertisements inviting applications; subsequently, the submitted documents will be scrutinised to prepare a final list of eligible applicants. The selected applicants’ proposals will then be forwarded to banks for loan approval.

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must submit proof of agricultural land ownership in the name of the family. Applicants who have previously benefited from a similar government scheme will not be eligible. They must also possess a valid driving licence or meet the prescribed eligibility conditions for obtaining one, besides fulfilling the banks’ loan approval requirements.