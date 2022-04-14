Home / Cities / Pune News / Three held for murder of MCOCA accused in Wanowrie
Three held for murder of MCOCA accused in Wanowrie

PUNE The Wanowrie Police have arrested three criminals on records in a murder case
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Wanowrie Police have arrested three criminals on records in a murder case. Sunny alias Girish Hiwale (24), who was out of Yerawada Central Jail on parole was shot to death by rival gang members near his house in Kale Padal, Wanowrie on April 12.

The accused have been identified as Kumar alias Gotya Balbhim Lohar (23), Mayur Raju Sapkal ( 24) and Omkar Ishwar Sapkal ( 21), all residents of Kale Padal in Hadapsar.

According to the police, the deceased had four criminal cases lodged against him and in February 2021 was booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He was released on parole on April 9 and done to death with choppers by at least fifteen attackers from the rival gang.

The trio were angry with him and were of the view that he was trying to become the bhai (goon) of Kale Padal and killed him.

