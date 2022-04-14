Three held for murder of MCOCA accused in Wanowrie
PUNE The Wanowrie Police have arrested three criminals on records in a murder case. Sunny alias Girish Hiwale (24), who was out of Yerawada Central Jail on parole was shot to death by rival gang members near his house in Kale Padal, Wanowrie on April 12.
The accused have been identified as Kumar alias Gotya Balbhim Lohar (23), Mayur Raju Sapkal ( 24) and Omkar Ishwar Sapkal ( 21), all residents of Kale Padal in Hadapsar.
According to the police, the deceased had four criminal cases lodged against him and in February 2021 was booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He was released on parole on April 9 and done to death with choppers by at least fifteen attackers from the rival gang.
The trio were angry with him and were of the view that he was trying to become the bhai (goon) of Kale Padal and killed him.
-
Three robbers get life term for killing policeman who tried to stop them
Mumbai :The Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday sentenced three robbers to life imprisonment for killing a policeman who tried to stop them when they attempted to run away with a car. The court also imposed a fine of ₹16.40 lakh on each of the three convicts, identified as Raju Jha, 34, Anil Soni, 31, and Siraj Ansari, 24. The gang headed by Jha has several cases of robbery and dacoity registered against them.
-
75-year-old man found dead at his residence in Sector 69
A 75-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in an empty flat at the deceased, Janardan Dutta's four-storey residence at Neelkanth enclave in Sector-69 on Wednesday. According to police, Dutta, a retired employee of the central government's post and telegraph department, and his wife Sulekha Dutta (69) lived on the third floor of their house while three families lived on the first and second floors and a room on the terrace respectively.
-
‘Rape’ of Bengal monitor lizard is act of perversion: forest dept
PUNE The initial probe by Kolhapur range forest department into the alleged rape of Bengal monitor lizard by four persons in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has revealed that it was an act of perversion. The incident took place at Gothane village in Ratnagiri district. The STR is spread over four districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.
-
Protest outside Sharad Pawar’s house: Nagpur man arrested
Mumbai: The Gamdevi police on Thursday arrested a Nagpur resident in connection with the violent protest by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, on April 8. Esplanade court remanded the accused, Sandeep Godbole, in police custody till Saturday, after the police claimed that he was a crucial link in the entire episode. Godbole, who spoke in person, denied the allegations.
-
Residents to protest at Ghamroj toll on April 18 to press demand for exemption
Residents of condominiums and villages along Sohna road and Sohna town have decided to hold a protest at the Ghamroj toll plaza on April 18 to press their demand for exempting people living within 20km of the highway from paying toll tax, on the lines of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, or shift the toll booth to the nearby Delhi Mumbai Expressway.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics