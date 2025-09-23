Two booked for betting on Asia Cup match

Pune: (Shutterstock)

The Anti-Robbery Squad of the Pimpri Chinchwad Crime Branch Unit has booked two brothers for allegedly being involved in a betting racket during the Asia Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. They were nabbed during a raid conducted by the squad at around 11:15pm on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Girish Mulchand Israni and Vicky Mulchand Israni, from River Road, Pimpri Bazar.

According to police, the Crime Branch had received a tip-off that illegal betting activities were being carried out in an area. Acting swiftly, a team raided the premises and caught the accused red-handed while they were involved in illegal betting on an ongoing cricket match.

During the raid, police seized betting-related material, mobile phones, and cash, which were being used to operate the illegal activity. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the duo was in contact with a wider network of bookies outside Maharashtra. Police are now tracing their financial transactions and communication records to identify the other members of the betting syndicate.

Gorakshnath Balwadkar, assistant inspector, Pimpri Chinchwad police, said, “The accused were found to be operating on a banned website in India by using their log-in credentials and taking online bets on the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh cricket match in Asia Cup.”

A senior police officer added that illegal betting not only promotes crime but also causes heavy financial losses to individuals and families. Hence, they are taking strict action to curb such activities, especially during high-profile tournaments. He warned of more raids in the coming weeks as cricket tournaments often see a rise in illegal betting.

The accused duo has been booked under sections 12 (A) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.