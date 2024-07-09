 Two booked for running illegal cafe in Ravet  - Hindustan Times
Two booked for running illegal cafe in Ravet 

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Police noticed that on the first floor of the cafe, the owners had set up rooms, which were covered using curtains.  These compartments were illegally provided for college students as a private space

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police raided a cafe on DY Patil Road, Ravet and booked two people to make private space in the cafe available for college students. The incident was reported on Monday at Love Birds Cafe in Ravet, Pimpri-Chinchwad.  

The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Prakash Mohite, 22, the owner of the cafe and his wife, both residents of Wakad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Prakash Mohite, 22, the owner of the cafe and his wife, both residents of Wakad. As per police, the accused do not possess a valid license to run the cafe. Police noticed that on the first floor of the cafe, the owners had set up rooms, which were covered using curtains.  

According to police, these compartments were illegally provided for college students as a private space.

A case in this case has been registered at Ravet police station under sections 129, 131(C) of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam 1951 and further investigation is going on.  

