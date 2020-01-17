Pune to chill at 8 degrees C for the next two days: IMD

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:44 IST

Pune The city will witness a cold wave over the next two days as the mercury touched 8.2 degree Celsius on January 17, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office temperature forecast for January 18 is 8 degrees Celsius (minimum) and 27 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 8 degrees Celsius (minimum) and 28 degrees Celsius (maximum) for the following day with the skies remaining mainly clear.

On January 20, the city’s minimum temperatures will be 11 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy sky and haze at isolated places in morning hours, according to IMD.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded on Friday in the state was 6 degrees Celsius at Nashik.

According to IMD, the western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation extended over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh and it is extended up to 0.9 km above mean sea level (msl). A trough running from the above cyclonic circulation to north Chhattisgarh and extends up to 0.9 km above msl as well as south Gujarat region across west Madhya Pradesh while there is a fresh western disturbance that is likely to affect western Himalayan Region from January 20, the weather report states.

“Central Maharashtra experienced appreciably below normal night temperatures leading to cold day to severe cold conditions in most pockets,” said an official from IMD, adding, “The night temperatures were markedly below normal in some parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, while in some parts of central Maharashtra it was appreciably below normal along with Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa. Temperatures were below normal in some parts of Odisha, west Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, Marathwada and south interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of central Maharashtra.”