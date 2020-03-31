e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab launches Covid helpline

Punjab launches Covid helpline

chandigarh Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:38 IST
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to resolve medical and stress-related issues during curfew, the Punjab government, on Monday, launched a special helpline 18001804104 for citizens to connect with senior doctors over teleconference and get advice on Covid-19 and other related issues.

Over 1,800 senior doctors have been empanelled through the Indian Medical Council for this. They have been duly trained about the platform, its protocol and functionalities, said additional chief secretary department of governance reforms and public grievances Vini Mahajan.

On the importance of the helpline, Mahajan said that a coronavirus triaging system has been developed to identify and prioritise emergency cases. This system will also help to identify cases that need isolation, home quarantine and medical attention.

The helpline was conceptualised by the department of governance reforms and public grievances and is being implemented with the state COVID-19 control room, state government and state unit of India Medical Association (IMA). This feature has also been added to the COVA Punjab mobile app available on PlayStore and IOS AppStore.

IMA Punjab president Dr Navjot Dahyia said they will make all efforts to help out citizens with treatment and medical consultation.

