Punjab reports four deaths, 57 new cases

cities

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:57 IST

AMRITSAR/SANGRUR/JALANDHAR/BATHINDA/PATIALA

Punjab on Thursday reported four deaths and 57 fresh cases. In Amritsar, four patients succumbed to Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

“The 45-year old man, resident of Bazaar Gorian, Lahori Gate, was admitted to GMCH in a critical state through the flu corner on Wednesday. He passed away soon after. The patient’s swab samples were collected posthumously and came out positive Thursday morning”, said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

“A 62-year-old woman of Nawan Kot area, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on Wednesday night. A 63-year-old man of Gate Hakima, who was tested positive a few days back, died on Thursday evening” Kishore said.

He added, “A 70-year old man of Dhaab ka Tikka, who was also suffering from SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and hypertension, besides being tested positive for Covid-19. He suffered cardio respiratory arrest on Thursday and died.”

The district also reported 15 fresh cases on Thursday, out of which 11 are fresh community transmission cases and two are Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. The 15 cases also include a 45-year old man, who died on Wednesday but his reports came out on Thursday. The district’s total tally is now 542, out of which 15 have died and 388 have recovered.

19 FRESH CASES IN PATHANKOT

Pathankot deputy commissioner (DC) GS Khaira said: “Nineteen more people of the district were tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and most of them are contacts of Covid-19 patients. The total active cases in the district are now 57.”

Tarn Taran also reported two Covid-19 cases on Thursday, which includes a Maharashtra-returned man and a 42-year old woman, who is also suffering from TB.

TWO TEST POSITIVE IN MOGA

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moga district on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 69.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said one of the patients, a Moga resident, is undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot. He was admitted to the civil hospital on June 9 and later referred to Faridkot hospital as he was having trouble breathing. The second, a resident of Daudhar village was admitted to the community health centre (CHC) at Bagahpurana.

A 27-year-old resident of Talwandi Sabo sub-division in Bathinda tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu said the patient had returned from Delhi to his native village of Lehri in a taxi recently. He was in home quarantine since then.

In another case from Muktsar district, a newly married woman from Malout town tested positive for Covid-19. During the lockdown, the 20-year-old was stuck at her parents’ house in Delhi and came back to her in-laws recently.

FIVE INFECTED IN SANGRUR

Five people tested positive for coronavirus in Sangrur on Thursday. These include three cops, a prisoner and another one is with travel history of Delhi.

Meanwhile, a 66-year-old man who was tested positive for coronavirus at a private hospital Ludhiana travelled to Sangrur on Thursday morning. He arrived in the town via bus and reached home on a rickshaw from the bus stand. The health department teams traced the patient and sent him to isolation centre Ghabdan.

Meanwhile, three persons of Talwara in Nangal area of Rupnagar district ,who were contacts of a Covid-19 positive patient of the same village, were tested positive.

2 MIGRANTS FROM JALANDHAR FOUND INFECTED IN UP

Two migrants among the 12 people who tested positive of coronavirus reached at Gorakhpur town of Uttar Pradesh. Officials said that 18-year-old boy and 45-year-old man, both migrants, came to local civil hospital on June 8 where they gave their samples for the coronavirus test. Laterthey took a private bus from the Pathankot chowk in Jalandhar to travel for Gorakhpur town by showing the slips of virus test.

The matter came into the light when we received the sample reports on Thursday and found the both persons tested positive

“We have informed the state health department about the matter later the state department further informed the Uttar Pradesh health department,” said a senior official. They will not be counted in the Punjab tally.

Besides, six members of family, who came from New Delhi to Jalandhar, tested positive for the virus. They will also not be counted in the state’s tally.

Meanwhile, three people from Jalandhar district also contracted the virus.

Two persons tested positive for the virus in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district

Patiala also reported three cases. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said all the three patients have returned from New Delhi early this week.

Besides, two persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in Fazilka district.