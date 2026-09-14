JSSC scam: Oppn alleges cover-up, Cong accuses BJP of misleading the public

The political battle over the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment scam has intensified. Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi alleged a massive cover-up in the ongoing CID probe, while the Congress hit back, accusing the BJP leader of trying to sabotage the investigation.

The dispute began after Marandi released a sharp message on X, claiming senior officers were manipulating the probe to protect powerful individuals. Marandi said when suspects revealed information about bribery and high-profile politicians, those details were hidden.

He wrote, “When those being caught and interrogated reveal details of bribe transactions and involvement through high-profile leaders, officials, or their middlemen, the relevant portions of their statements are being excised.”

Marandi also questioned why the state was not using cameras to record these critical interrogations. “In such a sensitive matter, the process of recording statements should be videographed,” Marandi asserted.

He warned that the state was only targeting minor suspects while letting the real culprits go free, writing that “small fish are being made scapegoats to shield the big fish and the real masterminds from the heat of the probe.”

He ended his message by demanding that CM Soren hand the case over to the CBI.

Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said the LoP was simply trying to interfere with the law before the probe finished.

“Babulal ji is misleading CID probe by giving such statement before the conclusion of probe. By doing this he is not actually working in the interest of students,” Shanti said.

Shanti challenged Marandi to share actual proof with the public instead of making political statements. “If he has really have some evidence he should bring that into the public domain instead of giving a misleading statement,” Shanti added.

With the future of thousands of student jobseekers on the line, the JSSC scam remains a highly sensitive issue. While the Opposition insists that only a Central agency like the CBI can uncover the truth, the ruling government maintains that the state CID must be allowed to finish its work without political interference.