Ranchi, The parents of tribal activist Nisha Kumari Bhagat, who allegedly died by suicide in Ranchi, have alleged a conspiracy behind her death and demanded a CBI probe into the incident. Tribal activist Nisha Bhagat's death: Family seeks CBI inquiry, alleges threats

Before her death on Friday, Bhagat went live on Facebook from her residence within Pithoria police station limits and accused the Hemant Soren-led state government and land brokers of harassing her.

Her mother, Devika Bhagat, alleged that her daughter was forced to take the extreme step due to pressure and threats from tribal leader Ajay Tirkey and his associates.

"My daughter was forced to die through a conspiracy by Tirkey and his associates. She did not die by hanging herself, as she was supposed to leave for Chhattisgarh. She was getting threats from Tirkey. They put immense pressure on my daughter, and finally she took such a step," she alleged.

"I have no words right now, but I want justice for my daughter. I demand a CBI probe into the entire matter," she said on Saturday.

Nisha's father, Handu Bhagat, also demanded a CBI inquiry, alleging that his daughter had named several people, including the Pithoria police station in-charge and Ajay Tirkey, during her final Facebook Live session.

"We have lodged a named FIR against these people. So far, there is no report that the administration has taken any action. I demand a high-level inquiry into my daughter's death. The probe should be conducted by the CBI because high-profile people are involved," he said.

He added that the tribal community would fight for justice for his daughter.

Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi and JMM MLA from Gumla Bhushan Tirkey were among those who paid their last respects to the activist.

"Nisha was a daughter of the tribal society. The society will fight for her justice," he added.

"It appears that there was a major conspiracy and that Nisha was driven to the point of suicide. If the police administration had taken timely action, perhaps she could have been saved. Land mafias and the administration compelled her to take the extreme step," Marandi told reporters.

"As the law and order situation in the state is continuously deteriorating, it is a matter of serious concern. I demand the immediate arrest of the officer-in-charge of the Pithoria police station, and Ajay Tirkey. I also demand that the entire matter be investigated by the CBI," he said.

He accused land mafias of forcibly encroaching upon tribal land.

"The state government is responsible for all these happenings. If the chief minister is unable to control criminals, then he should resign from his post," Marandi alleged.

"The entire tribal community is stunned by this incident because we have lost our daughter. If allegations are being made against anyone, the matter must be investigated deeply and strict action must be taken against those found guilty," JMM MLA Bhushan Tirkey said.

Such an incident should not have happened in this state. But it is very unfortunate that it has happened. Justice must be served to the tribal daughter and the family, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.