School scholarship exams see dip in applicants, deadline extended

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:51 IST

With the total number of applicants for the Class 5 and Class 8 state scholarships dipping by 44% in the past five years — from 15.6 lakh in 2014 to 8.6 lakh in 2019 — the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has asked its officials to ensure that at least half the students from each school in the state apply for the exams. The council has extended the deadline for the applications to November 30, from November 15.

The examinations for both the scholarships will be held on February 16, 2020. In a recent circular, the council raised concerns over the decrease in the number of applicants for the scholarship exams, which used to be quite popular in the state. “It’s been a month since enrolment has begun, but very few registrations have taken place. This possibly indicates the lack of efforts on the side of the officials. Hence, officials have been instructed to conduct a meeting with all the principals and ensure all the schools participate in the exams,” reads the MSCE circular.

Last year, 8.5 lakh students had applied for the exams. Officials have also been asked to ensure students get adequate training and guidance to clear the test. “Special coaching sessions need to be conducted in schools so that students are encouraged to take these exams. Study material printed by Balbharti for Class 5 and Class 8 has to be distributed to students at concessional rates,” the circular reads.