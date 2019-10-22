e-paper
Server snag: Turnstile gates stop for an hour, Taj tourists face problem

  Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:55 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Tourists at Taj Mahal faced a problem when turnstile gates stopped for an hour due to a ‘server’ snag on Tuesday. People began gathering near the ticket counter and enquired about alternatives to enter the Taj Mahal premises.

However, to tackle the problem, Archaeological survey of India (ASI) issued tokens manually to permit entry to tourists who visited Taj Mahal during downtime.

Vasant Swarnkar, superintending archeologist (Agra circle), ASI: said, “Due to downtime at Taj Mahal, the turnstile gates were shut for about 45 minutes in the morning, around 10:25 am. However, the problem was fixed later, but entry continued through manual mode of ticketing.”

A tourist, who was spotted at the western gate of the Taj Mahal, claimed, “Everyone was curious to know about the problem. The staff at the turnstile gates denied entry to us initially. But later, we were allowed through manual tickets.”

A vendor at the eastern gate parking said, “The server snag created problems for foreign tourists. Most of them were spotted standing away from the crowd and waiting for their turn peacefully.” - Yogesh Dubey

 

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 19:55 IST

