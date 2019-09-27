Sisters on scooter hit by bus, one dead

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:57 IST

Ghaziabad: In a hit-and-run case, a 19-year-old woman died while her older sister, aged 22 years, suffered injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding private bus near a park in Bulandshahr Industrial Area near Kavi Nagar on Friday morning. The police said an FIR was registered against the errant bus driver who fled the spot after the incident.

The police said the dead woman was identified as Akanksha Srivastava, while her sister Reena suffered injuries when their scooter was hit by the speeding bus near the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park around 8.45am on Friday.

“The two had left their house in Chipiyana around 8.30am for their offices and reached the industrial area within 10-15 minutes. There, a speeding bus hit their scooter at the intersection. The bus driver soon fled the spot and we have registered an FIR based on a complaint given by their family. The driver will be arrested soon,” Anil Kumar Shahi, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station, said.

The injured woman, working for a medical trust in Duhai, was stated to be out of danger and recuperating at a hospital while the deceased worked with a dairy establishment in the industrial area.

According to police, the private bus was ferrying passengers from ALT Centre to Sector 37, Noida. The police said that an FIR under the relevant IPC sections has been lodged at Kavi Nagar police station.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 20:57 IST