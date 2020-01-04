e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Soon, artificial limbs to become lightweight

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: Artificial limbs (prostheses) made in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the King George’s Medical University will soon go lightweight and their longevity too will increase with change in material and manufacturing method.

“We are gradually shifting from thermosetting plastic to polypropylene plastic for making prosthesis. Patients will get the benefit as the artificial limbs made from it will be lighter,” said Shagun Singh, head of the workshop in the department .

In thermosetting plastic, the workshop staff was required to fill cotton stock and fibre glass to make it tough to sustain the pressure. But in most cases of first time users, this material did not last more than a year. The new material (polypropylene plastic) she said, would last long.

“A key issue was wear and tear of the pressure points in the earlier material. Since the new material is tougher and can sustain more pressure at pressure points (the places where the body weight comes upon the prosthesis) the wear and tear will be less,” said Singh.

She said that the manufacturing method too had been changed and instead of manual work for shaping pressure points, now vacuum pumps will give it shape. This reduces air pockets and chance of breakage to increase the accuracy.

The types of prosthesis that will use changed material include below knee, above knee, through knee, above ankle, partial foot, above elbow and below elbow prosthesis. Trials have already begun and several prostheses have been made with the new material.

