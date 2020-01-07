Temperature rises despite rain, air quality improves

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 20:32 IST

Noida: The minimum temperature of the region increased by almost two degrees Tuesday despite a drizzle during the day. The light rain also helped wash pollutants away with the result that the air quality Tuesday was best it has been so far this New Year.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) Tuesday, on a scale of 0 to 500, for Noida was 274 considered ‘poor’ against 340 a day earlier or ‘very poor’. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 297 against 395 a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 272 against 326 a day earlier.

According to weather analysts, the minimum temperature may fall again by January 9 and 10 due to a change in wind directions from easterly to the icy cold northwesterly that will blow from January 9 onwards.

Analysts of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday may see rain in some isolated places across NCR.

“The sky is expected to be partially cloudy with minimum and maximum temperatures likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively. There is a possibility of rain accompanied by hail in some regions Wednesday,” an official of the IMD said.

The minimum temperature Tuesday was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, against 9.9 degree Celsius Monday.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, the seasons average, against 19.1 degreed Celsius a day earlier.

“The minimum temperature rose due to the cloudy weather that traps the heat. There is hardly any chance that the cold wave will return. However, on January 9 and 10, the temperatures, specifically daytime temperature, will fall as the wind direction will change from easterly to icy cold northwesterly. Temperatures will again rise between January 11 and 16 when the wind changes back to easterly,” Mahesh Palawat, director private weather forecasting agency Skymet, said. Certain regions may also see moderate fog in the morning hours.