Thane Metro work: Traffic diverted

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:43 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Thane traffic police have started diverting vehicles plying from Teen Haath Naka because of the Metro work.

“The diversions have been implemented since November 6 and will continue till the completion of Metro work. Teen Haath Naka flyover on Thane (West) is a major junction and it is important to curb congestion here,” said a traffic officer.

Vehicles have been diverted on two major routes — Nitin company and SJ Barve road which connects Teen Haath Naka.

“The road from Nitin Company junction towards RTO service road till Teen Haath Naka has been closed for all vehicles. Traffic will be diverted from LIC circle towards Hajuri Darga road. The route from SJ Barve road no.9 towards Teen Haath naka is shut for vehicles,” said traffic official from Thane.

Thane traffic police will demarcate parking space for school buses to curb illegal parking, which leads to traffic jams during peak hours.

“Haphazard parking of vehicles lead to heavy congestion causing obstacles for school buses, causing delay in reaching schools. Therefore, we have decided to hold a meeting with schools facing traffic problems,” said a senior police official from Thane traffic department.

“The meeting will be conducted after schools reopen next week. A proper plan for parking of school buses will be chalked out with coordination from school administration to curb the traffic congestion,” said a traffic officer.

“If any vehicle is parked near the school premises, strict action would be taken. The traffic team will be keep an eye on illegal parking of vehicles ,” added the officer

