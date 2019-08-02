This gang targeted traders five times in last two months, made Rs 11 lakh in cash

delhi

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:53 IST

A gang of robbers made nearly Rs 11 lakh in cash by targeting five businessmen in the last two months in outer Delhi, police said on Friday after arresting four suspects.

Riding two motorcycles, this gang of four would specifically target cash-laden businessmen returning home after work, said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north).

Three members of this gang would come regularly from Uttar Pradesh to commit the crimes, the DCP said, adding that they relied on inputs from a minor boy living and working in Bawana Industrial Area.

“The boy would gather information about businessmen who carried their day’s earnings home. He would pass on this information to the robbers who did not hesitate to attack their victims. Threatening their victims with firearms made it easy for them to execute their five known robberies,” the DCP said. The boy is yet to be apprehended.

In one of the cases, the robbers shot at a businessman for resisting robbery on June 27. In another case, they fired at the windscreen of the car of another businessman on June 11. In the third case, they allegedly assaulted a trader with the butt of their pistol, the DCP said.

They allegedly struck big on two occasions, robbing R5.82 lakh and R3.8 lakh on June 28 and June 11.

The DCP said that while CCTV footage had helped provide certain clues about the suspects, a tip-off on Wednesday evening led to the arrests of the four men in Bawana.

Identifying the suspects by their first name as Parvesh, Anuj, Sonu Swami and Ravi, the DCP said they were out to rob the owner of a liquor vend when the police intercepted and nabbed them.

“They were carrying two pistols and six bullets,” said the DCP, adding that their interrogation also revealed that they had taken a contract to kill a man in Haryana.

