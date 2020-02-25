Three arrested for raping Nashik woman

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:51 IST

Three people aged between 19 and 21 years, were arrested by the Rabale MIDC police for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman, who got separated from her relatives at Ghatkopar railway station.

The woman reached Mumbai from Nashik with her relatives on February 18. She got separated from them at Ghatkopar railway station, following which they filed a missing person’s complaint at Kurla railway station. Deputy commissioner of police (zone I), Pankaj Dahane, said, “Around 8pm, the woman reached Sai Sagar Hotel chowk in Mahape where she asked an autorickshaw driver to help her. He took her to Mahape bus stand where he raped her in an abandoned structure. He also took her gold nose ring, earrings, and silver anklet.”

Around 10pm, the woman was walking alone when two youths on a scooter offered her help. Dahane said, “The duo took her to the pipleline area on Thane-Belapur road and raped her.”

When the woman managed to contact her relatives, they filed a complaint at Kurla railway police station and the case was transferred to Rabale MIDC police station. “The special squad arrested the three accused on February 23,” said Dahane.

Doctor booked for rape

A 62-year-old doctor was booked for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman in Bhiwandi on February 15. Bhiwandi taluka police are probing the case and searching for the accused.

The complainant, who was a friend of the accused, Dr Ramkuwar Singh, had gone to see a flat when the incident took place. The woman lodged a complaint on Monday.

Man assaults minor, held

Agripada police arrested a 47-year-old man for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. The accused was arrested on Monday and was produced before a court on Tuesday.

According to police, the minor’s mother alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted on several occasions between March 2019 and February 24, 2020 by the accused.