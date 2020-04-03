Three from Thane, three in Kalyan-Dombivli test positive for coronavirus

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:36 IST

Three people from Thane tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of infected people from the city to 16.

A 45-year-old man from Majiwada contracted the infection from his sister-in-law, who had come visiting from Dubai. He has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The man’s sister in law had come to visit him from March 12 to March 22. Few days after she left, he developed symptoms and tested positive for the virus on Thursday.”

The TMC evacuated the building and disinfected it.

The Thane Municipal Corporation said the 59-year-old Kalwa resident, who tested positive on Thursday works in a well-known chain of hotels and his children had come to meet him from Dubai last week.

A private hospital in Kalwa was sealed as the man had visited the outpatient department (OPD) for a few days before undergoing test for coronavirus.

The hospital staff was also quarantined. A TMC official said, “The 59-year-old man had visited OPD on March 30 and 31. We are also trying to contact the patients who had come to the OPD on these dates and are keeping a check on the doctors.”

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID 19 in Thane, out of which one of the case is from Amrut Nagar, Kausa. The 47 year old man, who tested positive is first case from Mumbra and the corporation is establishing if he has any connection to those people who went to Delhi to attend a religious function. In the second case, Malvi informed that a 57 year old man has tested positive from Dhobi Ali.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old has been tested positive in Kalyan, while a 44-year-old and a 28-year-old from Dombivli also have been found positive for the virus, taking the total cases in the twin cities to 22.

“Two of them are being treated at Kasturba Hospital, while the third patient is being treated at Thane civil hospital,” said a KDMC official.

The civic body sealed a housing complex in Kalyan (West) after these cases.

Meanwhile, KDMC chief Vijay Suryavanshi has urged private doctors, medical staff, ward boys and nurses to join the civic body to up the fight against Covid-19.

“We want more medical staff, nurses and doctors to join us voluntarily. We will ensure their safety,” said Suryavanshi.

KDMC will open eight community clinics across Kalyan and Dombivli to examine people having symptoms such as cough, cold and fever. The clinics will be open from 9.30am to 1pm.

“Ten ambulances have been hired to transport patients,” said Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan MP.