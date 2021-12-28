Three held for murdering neighbour in Theog

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 22:00 IST

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering their 58-year-old neighbour in Theog subdivision in Shimla district.

The deceased was Shyam Sharma, while the accused have been identified as Rajesh Khachi and his sons Raman and Rohan Khachi.

On Sunday evening, Sharma got into an argument with Rajesh which turned ugly. Rajesh and his sons brutally assaulted Sharma, leaving him severely injured. After the assault, they left the spot while Shyam’s relatives rushed him to Theog civil hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Police have filed an FIR against the three accused.

Unaware of his death, the accused reached Theog police station to file an FIR against Sharma but were arrested.

Theog deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwinder Singh said a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against them and further investigation is on.