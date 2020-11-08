Truck driver booked for injuring two in Panchkula

cities

For rash driving and causing injuries to two persons, the Panchkula police have booked a truck driver.

A case was registered on the complaint of Rahul Nirwani, a resident of Amravati Apartments in Baddi, Solan, who told the police that on November 6, he was on his way from Zirakpur to Baddi when his car tyre got busted near Majri chowk and he called his friend Amit, who came in his WagonR car for help.

“As we were removing the spare from Amit’s car, a speeding container came and hit the WagonR and dragged it for some distance. Amit received severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. Later, the vehicle hit my Fortuner SUV and my wife was injured,” he said.

Amit is still undergoing treatment in the emergency ward of the hospital. A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).