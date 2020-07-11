e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two die in accidents in Thane

Two die in accidents in Thane

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:49 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Two people lost their lives in Thane in separate accidents on Thursday.

In the first accident, 35-year-old Wasim Ansari died after a car rammed into his bike near Rabodi around 7.45pm on Viviana Mall road. The accused, 20-year-old Kevin Patil, lost control over the four-wheeler and fled the spot after the accident, the police said.

“We checked the CCTV footage from the spot based on which we received the details of the car. We sent a notice to the accused, asking him to be present at the police station for further inquiry. Meanwhile, we registered a case against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act,” a police officer said.

In the second accident, 55-year-old Mahendraprasad Dube was walking towards his home in Sahara Colony on Mahape Road at Shil-Daighar area in the evening when an unknown vehicle hit him. “Some locals informed us and took the victim to a Dombivli hospital, where he died during treatment. We are yet to identify the driver and vehicle. A case has been registered against the unknown driver,” a police officer said.

top news
Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session
Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In