Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Cities

Two try to extort money from car cleaners, arrested

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to extort ₹10,000 from at least three car cleaners working at a society in Sector 110 and threatening to kill them. The police said that the duo allegedly demanded commission from the car cleaners.

The arrested men were identified as Ravi, 25, a native of Rohtak and resident of New Palam Vihar and Sahil, 23, a resident of Bajghera. They were arrested on a tip-off, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they were produced before a court and granted bail.

According to the police complaint, Chotum, 22, one of the victims, said that he is a native of Malda, West Bengal, and is currently staying on rent in the city. He alleged the accused men threatened him and his friends to either work for them or pay ₹10,000 every month.

Raju, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Bajghera police station, said, “The victims are car cleaners and have been working at the society for some time. The accused men asked the victims to work for them or pay ₹10,000 every month. When the victims refused to do so, they threatened to kill them. We have arrested the accused men and are investigating the matter.”

On August 1, the police had booked four men for allegedly harassing and intimidating at least a dozen car cleaners, working in condominiums along Dwarka expressway in Sector 110. The victims, in their complaint, had also told the police that the goons used to follow them on their way home and threatened to kill their family members if they did not agree to their terms and condition. The victims had also told police that the goons waited on motorbikes outside the condominium gates and clicked their pictures.

