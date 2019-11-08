e-paper
Ulhasnagar shops asked to remove cars from roads

  Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:42 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

In order to ease congestion on the stretch from Shivaji Chowk to Shanti Nagar Chowk in Ulhasnagar 3, the traffic police have started serving notices to shops, asking them to remove encroachments.

The notice has been served under Section 149 under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. The traffic police have served notices to garage shops and old vehicle selling shops which have vehicles parked on the roadside. This has been causing congestion.

The stretch is known as commercial hub with lots of shops, garages and showrooms.

“Usually, vehicles meant for repairing and selling is parked on the roadside. We won’t allow parking of such vehicles on the road. The owners of the shops should park the vehicles at elsewhere,” said a traffic officer.

“We will take legal action against garages and shops. The vehicles have been causing major traffic jam and it also leads to accidents,” added the officer.

“It becomes difficult to cross the stretch as vehicles occupy most part of the road. Some vehicles are parked here for months or even years. Garage workers repair vehicles on the road itself,” said Rohit Punjwani, 33, a resident of Shivaji chowk, Ulhasnagar.

