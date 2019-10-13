VHP wants to light ‘diyas’ on Ayodhya’s disputed complex

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:42 IST

LUCKNOW: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) want to light earthen lamps on the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid complex on Diwali, a day after Ayodhya celebrates Deepotsav.

For this, the saffron brigade will meet commissioner of the Faizabad division, Manoj Mishra, who is also receiver of the disputed site, on Monday to seek his permission.

A delegation of seers and VHP leaders, led by mahant Kamal Nayan Das, heir to mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, will meet the commissioner and hand over a memorandum seeking permission to light ‘diyas’ on the complex.

“The entire Ayodhya will be celebrating Deepotsav, then why Ram Lala should be left in dark,” questioned mahant Nayan Das.

“When puja is being performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi campus regularly then what is the harm in celebrating Deepotsav there,” Das added.

After BJP formed the government in the state in March 2017 and Yogi Adityanath became chief minister, Ayodhya became a centre special focus. Since then, the Yogi government has been celebrating Deepotsav in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali. With each passing year, the event has been becoming grander.

“We will seek permission for lighting earthen ‘diyas’ in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex on Deepotsav,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of VHP.

“Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The entire country will be celebrating Diwali then why Ram Janmabhoomi campus should remain without any celebration,” said Sharma.

It may be pointed out that hearing in the title suit of the disputed site in Ayodhya is going on in the Supreme Court, which has set a deadline of October 17 to complete the hearing.

Final verdict in the decades-old case is likely to be delivered by November 17 before chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires.

The Supreme Court has ordered a status quo at the disputed site till the final verdict is delivered in the case.

*Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, has been performing puja at the site for the last 26 years.

“On every Diwali, 51 lamps are lit at the Ram Janmabhoomi and every ritual is performed. This year also I will perform all rituals on Diwali,” said Das.

*“If VHP gets permission to light ‘diyas’ on the entire campus then I don’t have any objection,” asserted Das.

