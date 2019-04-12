Lok Sabha elections 2019: First woman candidate in 48 years from Rajasthan’s Jaipur constituency

It is after 48 years that any party has fielded a woman candidate from Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency. The last time a woman contested from here was in 1971, when Gayatri Devi won from the third time from Jaipur.

In 2014, Ramcharan Bohara of the BJP defeated Mahesh Joshi of the Congress by nearly 5.40 lakh votes, which was the largest ever in Rajasthan. The Congress has this time fielded former mayor Jyoti Khandelwal from here.

Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jaipur

Polling date: May 6

2019 candidates: Jyoti Khandelwal (Congress), Ramcharan Bohara (BJP)

Sitting MP, party: Ramcharan Bohara, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 539,345

Runner up name, party: Mahesh Joshi, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,298,951

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 66%

Number of women voters in 2014: 579,932

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 909

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 18:23 IST