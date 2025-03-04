Axar Patel hits Steve Smith's stumps but bails don't fall, Virat Kohli can't believe Australia captain's luck

Australia captain Steve Smith got a reprieve against India in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The ball deflected back onto the stumps, but the bails did not come off, and Smith got a chance to carry on with his innings. Steve Smith and Virat Kohli react to the bails not falling. (REUTERS)

Axar Patel and KL Rahul both looked dejected as the bails stayed intact. Smith has a knack for scoring quality runs against India. He is probably the best Australian batter on spin-friendly conditions, and it is imperative for India that Smith quickly walks back to the hut.

The entire episode happened on the final ball of the 14th over. The right-handed batter got a thick inside edge onto the pad, and the ball rolled back gently to the base of the off-stump.

However, the bail stayed intact. The batter watched the proceedings and did not try to stop the ball from going on to the stumps. In the end, Smith got lucky.

As Smith watched the ball roll on towards the stumps, Virat Kohli looked on in despair, having his hands in the air.

India had missed a run-out chance on the previous ball as Varun Chakaravarthy fumbled, allowing Smith to escape. Had he picked up the ball straight up, the Australia captain would have been in trouble.

Smith was also not pleased with Marnus Labuschagne at the other end, and he let his feelings known to his partner.

Varun Chakaravarthy gets the better of Travis Head

Australia got off to a rollicking start after opting to bat first. Travis Head unleashed fury upon the Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya. He even took Kuldeep Yadav downtown, looking set to go big yet again against Rohit Sharma and co in an important match.

However, the introduction of Varun Chakaravarthy changed India's fortunes as he struck with his first delivery, sending Head back to the hut for 39.

Both India and Australia have gone spin-heavy for the semi-final in Dubai, as both camps are predicting spin-friendly conditions.

India have not made any changes to their playing XI from the last match against New Zealand, while Australia made two changes, bringing in Cooper Connolly and Tanveer Sangha.

Cooper Connolly disappointed on his return as he went back to the duck for a nine-ball duck after being dismissed by Mohammed Shami.