'Divided by Baroda, United by Lucknow': Sehwag's hilarious take on Hooda, Krunal playing for same IPL team

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Saturday was bought by newbies Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a hefty sum of ₹8.25 crores. The Lucknow-based outfit acquires the services of the Baroda cricketer following a bidding war with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the IPL 2021 Auction in Bengaluru.

Previously a part of five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Krunal joins Deepak Hooda in the Lucknow all-rounders unit. Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹5.75 crore. The franchise also picked Jason Holder (8.75 Cr), Quinton de Kock (wk) (6.75 Cr), Manish Pandey (4.60 Cr) to bolster their squad for the next season but it was the Krunal-Hooda reunion that caught the attention of many fans.

Hooda last year had sparked a controversy after accusing Krunal of using ‘abusive language’ and ‘threats to end his career’. He was suspended by the BCA after he left the bio-bubble following an argument with Krunal. The hard-hitting all-rounder eventually decided to leave Baroda and shift his base to Rajasthan for the domestic season. Hooda recently also earned a national call-up after his consistent performances in the circuit.

Fans came up with hilarious tweets following the Hooda-Krunal reunion in the IPL and former India opener Virender Sehwag also joined the fun on Twitter. "Hooda and Krunal would be a good pair. Divided by Baroda, United by Lucknow," he wrote.

Hooda and Krunal would be a good pair. Divided by Baroda, United by Lucknow #IPLAuction — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2022

Lucknow had already retained KL Rahul (17 Cr), Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Cr), Ravi Bishnoi (4 Cr) ahead of the mega auction. Rahul is set to lead them in their maiden IPL season. He is also expected to keep the wickets, with de Kock as the team's backup wicketkeeper.

Earlier in the auction, India opening star Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore. Shreyas Iyer also fetched a staggering sum after being picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹12.25 crore. It looked like Iyer was the most expensive buy of the day before Ishan Kishan became the second-most expensive player in IPL auction history. Mumbai Indians splurged a staggering ₹15.25 crore to acquire his services.

Overall, Ishan is the fourth-most expensive player at an IPL auction after Chris Morris (INR 16.25 crore), Yuvraj and Pat Cummins (15.50 crore). Harshal Patel (10.75 Cr) and Wanindu Hasaranga (10.75 Cr) also struck gold as Bangalore snapped up both the all-rounders.