‘I know my time is running out’: Scott Boland on making his chances count for Australia

Scott Boland continues to be a force whenever he gets the chance to wear the baggy green. He made his Test debut in 2021 but has certainly found it tough to get into the side on a regular basis with the pace trio - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins – not showing any sign of slowing down. Scott Boland keeps making his case every time Australia call on him. (AP Photo)

Whenever there's an opening through injury or conditions allow for an extra seamer to be brought in, over Nathan Lyon, though, Boland has made sure to seize the opportunity. He is doing it again in the ongoing second Test against South Africa, taking four of the Proteas' five wickets by the end of Day 2.

Boland's figures in his 20th Test have brought his career bowling average down to just over 18, the best among bowlers with at least 50 wickets since World War Two.

Boland credited the conditions at the end of the pitch for keeping the stumps in play and explained that he sticks to a simple plan: building pressure on batters by consistently hitting the right areas.

"It probably felt like, from the end I started, [there] was probably a little bit less bounce. I felt like the stumps were really in the game," Boland told reporters after the day's play. "My game plan is pretty simple, I'm just trying to put the pressure on the batter as much as I can, get as many repeat balls in a good area, making them make tough decisions."

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'I want to play every Test' Boland is aware that his time in international cricket may be limited at 37, but with a busy Test schedule ahead, he is confident he will get opportunities. The Australian quick said he wants to play every Test but understands that may not be realistic and is focused on staying prepared to make an impact whenever called upon.

"I'm not like, 25 [years old], so I know that time's probably running out a little bit," he said. "But we've got so many Tests over the next 12 months that I knew I was going to play a part somewhere, so [I] back that preparation. I want to play every Test, but I probably know that's not 100% realistic, so I just want to be ready for whenever I get an opportunity and then trying to get back into the game straight away," he said.