‘I’m smiling but the fire inside is burning all the time’: Jasprit Bumrah explains what helps him to succeed

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has evolved as one of India’s finest pace bowler since his debut in 2016. Over the years, he has turned into a complete match-winner and cemented his position in the Indian dressing room. He is captain Virat Kohli’s go-to bowler across all formats. Currently, he is leading the Indian pace attack, which has senior cricketers like Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, in the ongoing World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, at the Rosel Bowl in Southampton.

In an exclusive chat with the ICC, Jasprit Bumrah highlighted how he has grown as a cricketer over the years.

“So basically, what I try to do is, I channelise my anger. When I started as a youngster, I used to get angry left, right and center and I used to do all types of gimmicks which didn't really help my game a lot,” he said.

“I realised what works for me. I am smiling, but the fire inside is burning all the time.”



“So, over the years played a lot of international cricket, realised what works for me. So, I am smiling but the fire inside is burning all the time. I don't try to show it all the time but this is the way that helps me to succeed and with that controlled aggression, I try to take my game forward,” he added.

Bumrah possesses a unique bowling action which the batsmen find difficult to pick. India bowling coach Bharat Arun has also played a vital role in shaping the youngster as a promising cricketer.

“The secret behind Jasprit is his uniqueness has been maintained. We have not tried and meddle with his bowling action. Because of his action batsmen pick up a little late that's what makes him so special,” Bharat Arun said during a chat with ICC.