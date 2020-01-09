e-paper
Home / Cricket / India Under 19 beat South Africa to win quadrangular series

India Under 19 beat South Africa to win quadrangular series

India rode on a hundred by wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel and a four-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar to clinch the series.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Durban
India rode on a hundred by wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel
India rode on a hundred by wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel (Twitter)
         

In a big boost to their preparations for the U-19 World Cup starting January 17, India colts thrashed South Africa by 69 runs to win a quadrangular series here on Thursday. India rode on a hundred by wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel and a four-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar to clinch the series.

India had beaten Zimbabwe and New Zealand enroute the final.

ALSO READ: Pacer, leggie, stroke-maker: 5 U-19 WC stars who will also feature in IPL

Sent in to bat, India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and captain Priyam Garg (2) early to reel at 13/3 inside 7 overs before Dhruv Jurel (101) and Tilak Varma (70) added 164 runs for the fourth wicket.

Besides the pair, Siddhesh Veer smashed a 37-ball 48 as India posted 259/7 in their quota of 40 overs.

In reply, South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were shot out for just 190.

Ankolekar bagged four wickets while Ravi Bishnoi chipped in with two scalps. Jack Lees top-scored for the home team with a 69-ball 52.

The U-19 World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

