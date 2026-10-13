Injured Rishabh Pant replaced by Kumar Kushagra for first two India A vs New Zealand A unofficial Tests, Dhruv Jurel to lead

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the India A squad for the two matches of the New Zealand tour after failing to recover in time. The BCCI has announced Kumar Kushagra as his replacement after his impressive form in the recent matches, which include centuries in the Duleep Trophy final and India A match against Australia A. Rishabh Pant will miss the first two matches on India A tour of New Zealand. (PTI)

Pant was picked in the India A tour to New Zealand, subject to fitness, after he sustained a left-side strain while leading the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup.

His availability for the third match is still uncertain. The BCCI will decide after assessing him, as he remains under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.

"He remains under the care of the BCCI Medical Team and is recovering well. A decision on his availability for the third match will be taken at a later stage. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Kumar Kushagra as Pant’s replacement for the first two matches," the BCCI said in the release.

Kushagra is the fourth uncapped Indian player in the squad. The other three are Smaran Ravichandran, Vidarbha batter Yash Rathod, and left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary.

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Pant was set to lead the India A team, but now Dhruv Jurel will take over as captain and wicketkeeper. The squad also features senior players Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Washington Sundar, along with Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan.

Rahul, Jaiswal might miss last two India A matches However, Rahul, Jaiswal, and Sundar are unlikely to play in the second and third matches because of a scheduling conflict with the ODI series.

The first match will be played from October 24 to 28 in Lincoln. The second game will be in Christchurch from October 31 to November 3. The last 'Test' will return to Lincoln from November 7 to 10.

Meanwhile, the first three ODI matches against New Zealand are scheduled for November 4, 7, and 10. This makes it almost impossible for Rahul, Washington, and Jaiswal to play in all the A Tests.

India A’s updated squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra [WK] (1st and 2nd matches).