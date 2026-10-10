J&K’s cricket is on the rise. Can the facilities keep up?

Last season, Jammu & Kashmir climbed to the summit of domestic cricket to be crowned Ranji Trophy champions. It was the classic underdog tale where a side went from being contenders to challengers and eventually, champions. The win was expected to create a kind of ripple effect and maybe, it has. But more is needed. The natural ground (L) in Akhnoor where Sunil Kumar practiced and the Sher-I-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar (R). (Sunil Kumar / Waseem Andrabi - Hindustan Times)

Last season’s hero Auqib Nabi receiving an India call-up, Srinagar staging a major cricket fixture with the Irani Cup and several players joining the larger North Zone team during the Duleep Trophy suggest the region is entering the mainstream.

Yet, while the team’s fortunes have risen, the infrastructure available to its cricketers has struggled to keep pace.

As they begin their Ranji Trophy title defence against Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, the contrast is difficult to ignore – a team that has shown it can compete with the country’s best, and a grassroots system in which aspiring players in several areas still struggle to find a clear pathway into the game.

At the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, former Jammu & Kashmir captain Parvez Rasool sees a familiar picture. The venue, which hosted international and high-profile matches decades ago, has changed little in key respects.

“Even in 2026, it’s in the same condition,” Rasool said, comparing the stadium to how it was when the Clive Lloyd-led West Indies visited back in 1983. “We’ve even won Ranji, we’ve come this far after doing so well, yet it’s the same story.”

For a team preparing to defend its biggest domestic cricket achievement till date, the theme is not only how far J&K have come, but whether the system around them can help sustain that progress.

Left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar, from Akhnoor, a town nestled on the banks of Chenab, began playing tennis-ball cricket in his village when he was around seven. For years, his training ground was simply the natural open space available near home.

“Before going to college, it was just about wanting to do something big in cricket, but how to do it, I had no idea because that system just didn’t exist in the village,” he told HT after finishing as J&K’s second-leading wicket-taker (31 wickets) last season.

It was only after he went to college that Sunil learnt about the age-group structure, including the Under-19 and Under-23 pathways. Formal coaching came much later, through the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. However, reaching training facilities in Jammu meant a journey of 65-70 km from home, often taking him between one-and-a-half and two hours each way.

His experience pointed to a gap that can be easy to miss when looking at a successful senior team. Facilities may exist in larger regions such as Jammu and Srinagar, but access is a different question for a youngster living beyond them.

All-rounder Abid Mustaq's journey was also shaped by what was missing around him. Belonging to Bhaderwah, in Doda district, nearly 200 km from Jammu, he grew up in an area where cricket infrastructure and a formal cricketing culture was only a dream. He grew up with matting wickets before he and others relied on makeshift cement tracks to practice.

The environment has started to change, Abid said, with more academies and better practice facilities emerging, alongside a shift in how families view the sport. The continued success of J&K players at higher levels is now helping parents imagine a serious future in cricket for their children.

“Having such a big match held there, having an Irani Trophy match there, is a boost for us,” he stold HT. “Major changes have happened since last year in families, their mindsets. They now they want and believe that our boys from here can also play at that level.”