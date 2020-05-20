e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / KL Rahul is a short-term solution: Parthiv Patel

KL Rahul is a short-term solution: Parthiv Patel

“At this point of time, KL Rahul. I feel Rahul is your short-term thing in a way if you’re thinking of the World Cup. I think he’ll do the job for you during the World Cup, there’s no doubt about it,” said Parthiv Patel.

cricket Updated: May 20, 2020 15:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
KL Rahul
KL Rahul (Getty Images)
         

The youngest wicket-keeper batsman to play a Test for India, Parthiv Patel, shared his thoughts when asked to pick between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in white-ball cricket. In the latest episode of ‘Lockdown But Not Out series by FanCode, Parthiv Patel, who made his India debut in 2002, spoke his mind when asked about his first choice as Indias wicket-keeper in ODIs and T20Is.

“At this point of time, KL Rahul. I feel Rahul is your short-term thing in a way if you’re thinking of the World Cup. I think he’ll do the job for you during the World Cup, there’s no doubt about it.

Also Read | ‘His comments are a reflection of himself’ : Waugh hits back at Warne

“Rishabh Pant definitely has it in him, there’s no doubt about that. If I put myself into his shoes when I was 17-18, I didn’t have a good series, and going back to domestic cricket for a couple of years helped me a lot. Every time I’ve met Rishabh, I’ve always told him that people are talking about you because you’ve talent in you. If you had no talent and if you weren’t talented, people wouldn’t have been talking about you, so keep that in mind. Sometimes, you have to go back to domestic cricket and just get that form back,” he explained.

Parthiv reminisced his times with the Indian side and talked about the diversities of the Indian captains over the years, under whom he has played, either in the national team or the IPL.

He also talked about his first impression of Jasprit Bumrah and how he had mentioned Bumrah to Kohli before Mumbai Indians picked him in the auction.

“I told Virat that this is the guy, we should be picking him! But obviously, Mumbai Indians outwitted RCB and he went to Mumbai Indians,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In