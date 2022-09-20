Home / Cricket / KL Rahul weighs in on Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik debate: ‘These decisions are not easy’

KL Rahul weighs in on Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik debate: ‘These decisions are not easy’

cricket
Published on Sep 20, 2022 07:08 AM IST

The first of the three encounter against Australia starts from Tuesday evening in Mohali and it will be interesting to see the management's take on Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

India wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik(Twitter)
India wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, the Men In Blue will get six more opportunities to decide on the perfect combination, which the team would want to stick with at the showpiece event. The unit will lock horns in a three-match series each against Australia and South Africa ahead of the World Cup.

The first of the three encounter against Australia starts from Tuesday evening in Mohali and it will be interesting to see the management's take on Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. While Pant has been under the radar after failing to score big in the shorter format, Karthik has received immense backing from fans and experts to be India's designated finisher at the World Cup.

Also Read | 'If you're losing just before the World Cup...': Wasim Akram's no-holds-barred verdict on India's Asia Cup campaign

The management, however, are yet to decide on either of the two and when asked to KL Rahul to weigh in on the matter at the press conference on Monday, the team's vice-captain too failed to come up with a straightforward answer.

"It really depends on what kind of combination we want to go with. It will always depend on firstly the surface that we're going to play on. Secondly, the teams that we're playing against. And yeah, these decisions are not easy," he said.

Rahul further stated that both Pant and Karthik have different roles in the team. "Obviously, both of them are really high-quality players and they have been playing really well. Both of them to me do different roles. So for us as a team, and for the captain and coach, obviously at the leadership group, is to see what role we need on that particular day."

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india vs australia rishabh pant dinesh karthik kl rahul + 2 more
india vs australia rishabh pant dinesh karthik kl rahul + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out