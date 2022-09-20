KL Rahul weighs in on Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik debate: ‘These decisions are not easy’

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, the Men In Blue will get six more opportunities to decide on the perfect combination, which the team would want to stick with at the showpiece event. The unit will lock horns in a three-match series each against Australia and South Africa ahead of the World Cup.

The first of the three encounter against Australia starts from Tuesday evening in Mohali and it will be interesting to see the management's take on Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. While Pant has been under the radar after failing to score big in the shorter format, Karthik has received immense backing from fans and experts to be India's designated finisher at the World Cup.

The management, however, are yet to decide on either of the two and when asked to KL Rahul to weigh in on the matter at the press conference on Monday, the team's vice-captain too failed to come up with a straightforward answer.

"It really depends on what kind of combination we want to go with. It will always depend on firstly the surface that we're going to play on. Secondly, the teams that we're playing against. And yeah, these decisions are not easy," he said.

Rahul further stated that both Pant and Karthik have different roles in the team. "Obviously, both of them are really high-quality players and they have been playing really well. Both of them to me do different roles. So for us as a team, and for the captain and coach, obviously at the leadership group, is to see what role we need on that particular day."

