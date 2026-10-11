Matt Renshaw reveals what was going on in his head as he reached his first Test ton in 10 years

Australia absolutely turned the tables on South Africa on day two of the opening Test at Kingsmead on Saturday. Australia's Matt Renshaw raises his helmet to celebrate his 150 runs on day two. (AFP)

The Aussies, in the rainbow nation for the first time for a Test series since 2018, had a very poor opening day. They were 187/6 when bad light brought a premature end to the day’s play. However, on the second day, the Aussies showed what they are famous for: fightback.

Matt Renshaw, who was unbeaten on 46 at the end of day one, scored his first Test century in almost 10 years. His unbeaten overnight stand (63) with skipper Pat Cummins lasted another 23 runs in the first session of the second day.

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After Cummins and Mitchell Starc departed in quick succession, Renshaw and Nathan Lyon added 134 for the ninth wicket to put the visitors in a commanding position. The 30-year-old left-hander eventually fell for a massive 190. Having played such an important innings in such an important rubber, naturally he was pleased as punch.

"A few years out of the team, I had the opportunity in 2023, you think [you're] never going to get the opportunity again. When I hit the ball [to go to his hundred] I was screaming at it 'go, go, go'. It hit me all at once. It was pretty special," Renshaw, whose innings took the Aussies to 390, said.

In the lead-up to the game, the legendary Matthew Hayden used some harsh words for the Australian selection policy. In light of Australia’s failure with the bat in recent times and the ensuing criticism, players like Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 37 on Friday, were particularly under pressure to do well. In August, playing at home, the Aussies were stunned by Bangladesh in the first Test at Darwin, and Labuschagne especially came in for a lot of criticism. Renshaw didn’t play in the first Test and replaced Jake Weatherald at the opening slot for the second and last one at Mackay. However, he could only score 8 in Australia’s innings win.

Former Australia batsman Simon Katich was quite happy with Renshaw’s showing on Saturday and said the batter had provided what the Aussies had long been looking for: a solid performance in the middle order.

"I like him as a player. When he first came in, I liked him as a player, even though others thought he was too defensive. I think that is what this team has needed and been crying out for," Katich told SEN Radio.

The Proteas, in their reply, were 27/1 at the close of play on day two.