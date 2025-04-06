MS Dhoni advised to delay retirement and continue playing for CSK as 'brand is alive': ‘IPL more than just cricket’

Former Bengal cricketer Shreevats Goswami, who was a part of India's U19 World Cup winning squad in 2008, feels MS Dhoni still has a lot to offer and shouldn't retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The chatter around the wicketkeeper-batter's future continues to grow after CSK's dwindling returns in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. There is a lot of speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's potential retirement from the IPL. (PTI)

The speculation gained more steam on Saturday afternoon after Dhoni's parents were spotted attending the fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the contest against Delhi Capitals, the 43-year-old Dhoni remained unbeaten on 30 off 26 balls. However, he could not take the five-time champions over the line, and the franchise stumbled to their third consecutive defeat.

Goswami advised Chennai Super Kings to try someone like Shivam Dube as a finisher and take pressure from MS Dhoni. He said 'brand Dhoni' is alive, so the former India captain should not look to step away as of now.

"Fan isn't ready to let go, but is Dhoni? My 2 cents on it. Honestly, I think it's way above our pay grade - as experts or ex-cricketers - to comment on or advise Dhoni about retirement. He already stepped away from international cricket in 2020. The IPL is more than just cricket. It's also entertainment, economics and big business for franchises," Goswami said on X (formerly Twitter).

"And let's be real, brand Dhoni is still very much alive. Fans adore him not just for his cricketing skills but for the leader he was and the deep connection he has with people. Is the team struggling just because of Dhoni's batting form? Not exactly, but maybe a little. CSK do seem to lack that finishing firepower, so maybe someone like Shivam Dube could be tried in that role," he added.

'Players will miss him more than fans'

The former Bengal cricketer also shared an anecdote from when Bengal squared off against Jharkhand. He shared how one piece of advice from Dhoni has stuck with him till now. He also added that the young players in the IPL will miss Dhoni more than the fans.

"The only time I got to speak to him was when Bengal played Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final. I clearly remember what he told me - Nobody has seen form. It's something within. Sometimes, you can fake that you're in form with your body language. And it just takes one hit from the middle of the bat to truly feel it again. That line stuck with me forever," said Goswami.

"That's why, even now, so many young cricketers walk up to him for advice after every match. Players will miss him more than the fans do. Bowlers still feel more confident with him behind the stumps. Let him stay - we still want him out there on the ground. Yes, the way CSK is playing might defy cricketing logic right now, but teams have bounced back before. CSK might too," he added.

MS Dhoni's batting position in the IPL 2025 edition has become a huge talking point. In the fixture against RCB, the right-hander walked out to bat at No.9. However, against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi, Dhoni batted at No.7.

Dhoni has struggled against spinand looks a pale shadow of his former self. Earlier, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said that the World Cup-winning captain is still going strong and dismissed all retirement speculation.