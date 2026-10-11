New Zealand's squad for India ODIs announced: Rachin Ravindra returns from injury, Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson make comeback

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Sunday announced the squad for a five-match ODI series against India, beginning November 4 in Auckland. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert have been named in the squad but none of them is available for all five games. India and New Zealand will kick off a two-match Test series just days after the final ODI, so some Kiwi players will be withdrawn after the third ODI to give them time to acclimatise to the red ball. Rachin Ravindra was recently ruled out of the T20Is against India. (AFP)

Only Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Will Young and Blair Tickner will be available for all five ODIs. Seven additional players have been added to the squad for the final two ODIs.

Ravindra, who was ruled out of the T20I squad against Shreyas Iyer's men with a shoulder injury, will be making his return for the first three ODIs. On the other hand, T20I specialists Finn Allen and Tim Seifert will enter the squad for the final two games.

Allen and Ferguson last played an ODI for New Zealand in 2023, while Seifert's last 50-overs game for the Blackcaps came 18 months ago in the home series against Pakistan. Santner will lead the Kiwis against the Men in Blue, and he would hope to once again get the better of India, having beaten them 2-1 in the three-match ODI series earlier this year.

Zak Foulkes (hip flexor), Will O’Rourke (calf), and Ben Sears (ankle) were not considered for selection as they continue to recover from their respective injuries. The upcoming ODIs hold great significance as both teams continue to prepare for next year's World Cup, and the main aim will be to gain a clearer sense of their squads and what's working.

Increased value Rob Walter, the New Zealand coach, says that the upcoming contest against India holds great meaning as the management has its eyes on the 2027 World Cup to be played in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“First and foremost, this is a huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side. With the ODI World Cup just one year away, it’s important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event.

“Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side. Obviously, every Test match is important for us in terms of championship points, which is why we’re extracting some of that squad early for additional preparation before the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on November 19."

The five ODIs between India and New Zealand will be played across Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, and Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand's squad for the first three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

New Zealand's squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jaco Duffy, Matt Fisher, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Blair Tickner, Will Young.