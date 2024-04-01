Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: David Warner climbs to fourth place after DC vs CSK

Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in IPL 2024, in Vizag on Sunday. Chasing 192, CSK reached 171/6 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 16 balls by MS Dhoni. Meanwhile for DC's bowling department, Mukesh Kumar took three wickets and Khaleel Ahmad bagged two dismissals. Delhi Capitals' David Warner plays a shot during the match against Chennai Super Kings.(ANI)

Initially, half-centuries from David Warner (52) and Rishabh Pant (51) saw Delhi Capitals post 191/5 in 20 overs. For CSK's bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana bagged three dismissals.

Speaking after the match, DC captain Rishabh Pant said, "Bowlers have been clinical today. We've learnt from our mistake. He's been working hard from last two weeks (Shaw). We thought it's time to give him a chance and he flourished. It will depend on match to match, but if Mukesh can bowl at the death it'll be great. As a cricketer I've to give my 100 percent. Took some time initially as I haven't played much cricket in the last 1.5 years. This is something I've depended my life on. Always had the self-belief that whatever happens, it's important to come back to the ground."

Meanwhile, Player of the Match Khaleel said, "Have worked hard in the domestic season. Played a lot of matches in the last six months which has helped me know my game better. Love it when the ball swings and the batters get beaten. Have tried to figure out how I can keep myself fit. Red-ball game teaches you a lot about how the ball is coming out of the hand. Ultimate goal is to play for India."

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after DC vs CSK match

Virat Kohli is currently in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 181 runs. The RCB star is followed by SRH's Heinrich Klaasen (167) in second position, PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan (137) in third. Meanwhile, DC opener David Warner is fourth with 130 runs and RR's Riyan Parag (127) is in fifth position.