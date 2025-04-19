Rahul Dravid's bold stance on Sandeep Sharma over Jofra Archer in final overs: ‘No one claims every decision will work'

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has stood by the team’s controversial decision to back Sandeep Sharma over Jofra Archer for the Super Over against Delhi Capitals, taking full ownership of the call that drew widespread criticism. Sandeep was tasked to defend 12 runs in the Super Over against KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs; however, he conceded the target with two balls to spare in the Super Over. Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma appeals successfully after he throws the ball from Wanindu Hasaranga (REUTERS)

“The decisions are being made by me and with Sanju Samson being an integral part of that and consultation with our other coaches and our analyst team,” Dravid said on the eve of RR’s clash with Lucknow Super Giants.

“No one claims that every decision that even experts make works out and is correct. But I respect the fact and I am very confident of the team that I have around me that is supporting me and Sanju in making these decisions.

“With regards to the specific one on Jofra and Sandeep, Sandeep is someone that we trust. He has been bowling some fantastic overs for us. He has bowled all the difficult overs for us in this tournament. And we completely back him and support him and we felt he was the right bowler for us on that wicket in those conditions with the skills that he has.”

Apart from the Super Over scrutiny, Rajasthan’s glaring death bowling issues have continued to haunt them, with the side leaking 77 and 72 runs respectively in the last five overs of their previous two outings against Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

“We suffered a little bit with our death bowling. We conceded 77 in the last five, in the last game. The game earlier, we conceded 72,” Dravid admitted.

“I think that is another area for us that we need to get slightly better with, working with slightly more in execution. I think our plans have been pretty good. It is just more around the execution of some of those skills.”

“Even if, say for example, a 57-60 sort of thing is acceptable in the last five overs, it has become almost a norm now. We seem to go for 72-77 (runs). It has been those two-three extra boundaries which I think we need to work on and we need to get better at. But it is more an execution issue. I think the quality is there.”

Dravid on change in squad

Responding to concerns over key personnel changes, Dravid acknowledged the post-auction adjustments. “See, it's not like that. If you see our opening partnership, they have given us quite good performances. Yashasvi and Sanju are playing well. Even in the last game, they gave us an explosive start.

“Unfortunately, Sanju had an injury and he had to retire hurt. I won't say it was the turning point because we had confidence in the other batters. But definitely, they gave a great partnership.

“As for the other players (Ashwin and Chahal), it happens in every big auction with every team. You don't always get the same team, sometimes you need to make changes, sometimes those changes are forced.

“Auctions have some rules and you have to follow them. It's not like a state team, where you just pick the players you want. There are some rules. But we believe that the players we have picked, it's a good team.”