Bengal firmly on top as Delhi dither

Defensive batting from Delhi and an unresponsive pitch ensured that Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match stretched into a fourth day, but the visitors have left themselves with a mountain to climb. At stumps on Tuesday, Delhi were 101 for three in their second innings, still trailing Bengal’s first-innings total of 429 by 88 runs, with two days’ worth of resistance seemingly compressed into a contest that has struggled to find a pulse. Yash Dhull, meanwhile, retired hurt after taking a blow to the chest from Akash Deep. Bengal's Mukesh Kumar celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi's Ayush Doseja during the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C cricket match between Delhi and Bengal, in Kalyani, West Bengal (PTI)

Bengal started the day with the advantage of two overnight centurions, Abishek Porel and Sudip Gharami, and the prospect of batting Delhi out of the game. The first hour yielded 52 runs for the loss of one wicket, a satisfactory return on a surface where uneven bounce made batting increasingly difficult.

Gharami, who had resumed on his overnight hundred, departed for 133 when Divij Mehra found movement off the pitch and kept the ball low enough to trap him lbw. His dismissal did little to disturb Bengal’s plans. They were intent on building a lead substantial enough to leave Delhi with no realistic prospect of escaping defeat.

Porel continued to dictate terms, reaching 149 before an innocuous delivery from Hrithik Shokeen turned into an opportunity for Sanat Sangwan at short leg. By then, Bengal had secured a lead of 150, and the innings appeared well placed to deliver a commanding advantage.

Delhi were also responsible for letting Bengal away easy. Their fielding offered Bengal an unexpected reprieve when Sumanta Gupta’s call left Porel stranded between the wickets. Dev Lakra’s throw from mid-off missed the stumps and evaded the backup fielder, allowing the ball to race away for four overthrows.

Gupta too wasn’t attacked consistently, allowing him to score freely, cutting and driving with assurance. His 50 from 62 balls was an enterprising effort, although Bengal might have expected more given the circumstances. He fell to a familiar short-leg trap, pushing at an off-break from Anuj Badoni and offering a catch.

Pradipta Pramanik followed soon after, attempting to evade Navdeep Saini’s delivery only to send a flying edge to the slips. Bengal went to lunch at 366 for six, their lead standing at 183 after losing four wickets for 119 runs in the morning session.

The afternoon offered little respite for Bengal’s lower order, all in one over from Badoni. Akash Deep edged to slip, while Mohammed Shami holed out to cover off Badoni. Mukesh Kumar’s dismissal completed Bengal’s innings, with Badoni claiming five wickets for 43 runs. From the promise of a much larger lead, Bengal had been restricted to 429 all out, leaving Delhi with a deficit of 189.

Delhi’s reply began with a reprieve for Sarthak Ranjan, dropped on two by Sudip Chatterjee at second slip off Shami. The delivery had shaped in before straightening to find the edge, but Bengal were soon compensated. Akash Deep beat Ranjan comprehensively, sending his middle stump cartwheeling.

The setback was compounded when Dhull took a short ball from Akash on his chest and left the field in discomfort. Delhi were effectively two down, and the prospect of a meaningful response receded further.

At tea, the visitors were 27 for one, with Ayush Doseja on three and Sanat Sangwan on 18. The session had produced just 33 runs and four wickets, an indication of the defensive stranglehold that had settled over the match.

Doseja and Sangwan subsequently shut up shop, facing 142 balls between them to add only 36 runs. Their resistance ended when Mukesh Kumar trapped Doseja, on 19, after the batter tried to leave a delivery that brushed his gloves on its way to the wicketkeeper.

Pramanik then produced the ball of the evening, pitching in the rough and turning sharply into Sangwan to disturb his stumps.

Badoni and wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat injected some life into the closing overs, adding 42 runs in 12 overs without further loss. They ended unbeaten on 24 and 25 respectively, giving Delhi a slender measure of momentum.

Yet Bengal remain firmly in control. On a pitch offering little encouragement to stroke-makers, Delhi’s caution has bought time rather than a credible route back into the contest. The visitors need another 88 runs merely to draw level, with seven wickets standing and the threat of Akash Deep and Bengal’s attack still to negotiate. Unless Badoni, Rawat and hopefully, Dhull can turn their late resistance into something more substantial, the fourth day may have delayed the outcome rather than changed it.