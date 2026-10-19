Ranji Trophy: Saharan, Arora centuries put Punjab on top

Punjab seized control of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B clash against Chhattisgarh on Monday, riding on captain Uday Saharan’s magnificent 161 and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar’s five-wicket haul to leave the visitors reeling at 72/5 at stumps on Day 2. Uday Saharan scored a magnificent 161

The hosts having posted 456 in their first innings, Brar dismantled the Chhattisgarh batting to leave them trailing by 384 runs.

Saharan, who resumed Day 2 on 106*, anchored Punjab’s innings with a composed 161 off 299 balls (15x4). He showed patience and concentration to build on his overnight century. His effort was complemented by wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora, who scored 107 off 226 deliveries (10x4). Arora’s century stabilised the middle and lower-middle order. The two centuries extended Punjab’s control after they resumed on their overnight 269/4.

Prabhsimran Singh had earlier added 62 off 133 balls, while opener Vihaan Malhotra contributed 40. Harnoor Singh made 20, and Harpreet Brar chipped in with 27, helping Punjab cross the 450-run mark.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, the 36-year-old left-arm spinner, was Chhattisgarh’s most successful bowler, finishing with 7/173 from a marathon 55.5 overs. Spinner Ajay Mandal took two wickets.

After spending 152.5 overs on the field, Chhattisgarh batters never gathered momentum as Punjab’s own left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar took over. He conceded just 21 runs in his 11 overs, including three maidens, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 1.90.

Brar struck early to remove Sanidhya Hurkat for four and Aayush Pandey for 14. He then dismissed Sanjeet Desai (5) and Ashutosh Singh (16) to reduce the visitors to 45/4. Brar completed his five-wicket haul by removing Jadeja for a duck. His spell ensured Punjab prevented the visitors from building any meaningful partnership.

Amandeep Khare was on 15 and Vikalp Tiwari on 16 at stumps. They offered a brief measure of stability, but Chhattisgarh face a daunting task to reduce the deficit.

At stumps, Chhattisgarh were 72/5 in 27 overs.

With Saharan’s marathon effort followed by Brar’s incisive bowling exploiting the conditions, Punjab enjoyed a near-perfect second day. Chhattisgarh will need a determined effort from their remaining batters to avoid conceding a sizeable first-innings advantage, while Punjab will look to drive home the advantage on Day 3.