Sediqullah Atal's epic 332-ball vigil in Afghanistan's thrilling draw against Bangladesh

In what will be remembered as one of the most gripping Tests in recent history, Afghanistan held their nerve to secure a dramatic draw against Bangladesh on the final day of their one-off Test at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Sediqullah Atal scored his maiden ton (@ACBofficials)

Chasing a massive target of 479 to win, Afghanistan's realistic goal was to survive and snatch a draw. They achieved exactly that, finishing the match on 346/8 when the umpires called off the match. The hero of the survival effort was Sediqullah Atal. He played a staggering innings of 111 from 332 deliveries, staying tall till the very end, in a show of immense character and concentration.

Armed with a 106-run lead, Bangladesh launched a counter-attack in their second innings. Litton Das scored 102 from 117 balls. He was brilliantly supported by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (82) and Mushfiqur Rahim (81). Bangladesh eventually declared at 372/7, leaving Afghanistan with a near impossible chase and over a day to survive.

Atal anchors the resistance With the Abu Dhabi pitch deteriorating on the final two days, the Bangladesh spin attack, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tajiul Islam to the fore, tested the Afghan batters. However, Atal stood like a rock. Partnering with Rahmat Shah, who scored 51 from 124 balls, and with some gritty defending from the lower-order batters, Afghanistan refused to let go. Yamin Ahmadzai played one of the most crucial knocks. Even though he scored only 19, he soaked up 85 balls. Paired with Atal, this completely tired the Bangladesh bowling.

The final hour of the game proved a tense affair. Afghanistan were 346/8, and Bangladesh needed those two wickets to win. However, Afghanistan's tailenders clung on valiantly, closing out the match under fading lights.

It was a draw that felt like a victory for Afghanistan, serving as a testament to the thrilling endurance that only Test cricket can provide.