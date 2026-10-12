Shaun Pollock calls for pink balls in daytime Tests as bad light threatens to turn Australia's dominance against South Africa into a draw

The first Test between Australia and South Africa has seen nearly 61 overs lost to bad light over the first three days. While Australia have dominated the proceedings throughout and are in the driver’s seat with the match moving to the fourth day, the lost overs could pave the way for a draw. Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock has spoken about using the pink ball even in daytime Test matches, as it is more visible in fading light. Shaun Pollock has advocated the use of pink ball in daytime Test matches. (X Images)

A particular instance in the match makes Pollock’s opinion especially pertinent. On the third day of the match, Nic Maddinson flicked a ball over the square-leg region. Ryan Rickelton, fielding in the deep, failed to spot the ball as it sailed over his head for a maximum. This resulted in the umpires bringing out their light meter, stopping play due to insufficient light and then calling stumps.

Pollock, who was part of the ICC committee that recommended pink balls in daytime Tests, said that it has been unfairly maligned. He opined that, particularly in matches like the ongoing first Test, a pink ball would have allowed more playing time. As quoted by Sportstar, Pollock said, “The pink ball would have meant we played 45 more overs of Test cricket, and that is why I am keen to introduce it, and not just for day-night games.”

The pink ball is currently used in cricket primarily for day-night Test matches, and these games often produce lower scores. This has subsequently led to the perception that a pink ball moves around considerably and favours the bowlers. Pollock addressed this concern: “They say it moves too much. If Australia were 124/6 and we were using the pink ball, everyone would have said it was the pink ball’s fault. If Australia were 124/6 and got to 390, everyone in South Africa would have said it was the pink ball’s fault, that it got soft.”

Australia's remarkable recovery strengthens Pollock's argument The South African great linked the match context brilliantly to his point. While batting first in Durban, Australia slipped to a precarious 124/6 on the first day; South Africa had a great chance to restrict Australia to a modest score and then take a substantial lead in the first innings. However, Matt Renshaw displayed great grit and resolve; he scored 190 while forming valuable partnerships with the lower order. That allowed Australia to post 390 runs.

The Australian bowlers then did a great job of restricting the hosts to 284, giving their team a 106-run lead before the second innings. The visitors have batted brilliantly in the second innings, too, and at the time of writing, have already taken a lead of over 300 runs.

Also Read: South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test: Renshaw departs as AUS lose 5, lead goes past 300

The point is, Australia are firmly in control of the game. However, the loss of nearly 60 overs in the first three days and the prospect of further interruptions in the last two could leave them with insufficient time to force a result. When the perspective of the match is considered alongside Pollock’s suggestion, the use of the pink ball in daytime Tests does look like a very plausible solution.